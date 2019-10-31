Men’s basketball makes appearance in NABC poll

VSU men’s basketball ranks No. 12 in the preseason National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II Top 25.

The Blazers are coming off its third-straight 20-plus win season, third-straight NCAA postseason berth and third-straight Gulf South Conference regular season title. The Blazers finished 24-7 last season under head coach Mike Helfer, who enters his year No. 15.

VSU went 16-4 last season in the GSC and earned a share of the regular season crown with West Alabama. VSU was picked third in the preseason GSC poll this season.

Below is the full list of the NABC Men’s Basketball Rankings:

Northwest Missouri State Nova Southeastern (Fla.) Bellarmine (Ky.) West Liberty (W.Va.) UC San Diego Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) West Texas A&M Queens (N.C.) Southern Nazarene (Okla.) Missouri Southern Indiana (Pa.) Valdosta State (Ga.) Augusta (Ga.) Colorado School of Mines Northern State (S.D.) Alabama Huntsville Findlay (Ohio) Southern Indiana Ashland (Ohio) St. Edward’s (Texas) Saint Anselm (N.H.) Daemen (N.Y.) Concordia (Calif.) Tarleton State (Texas) Morehouse (Ga.)

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo Courtesy of VSU Athletics.

For more sports click here.