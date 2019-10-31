Home / Uncategorized / Men’s basketball makes appearance in NABC poll
The Blazers return four players from the previous year, adding nine more in transfers and freshman.

Men’s basketball makes appearance in NABC poll

October 31, 2019 Uncategorized Leave a comment 103 Views

VSU men’s basketball ranks No. 12 in the preseason National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II Top 25.

The Blazers are coming off its third-straight 20-plus win season, third-straight NCAA postseason berth and third-straight Gulf South Conference regular season title. The Blazers finished 24-7 last season under head coach Mike Helfer, who enters his year No. 15.

VSU went 16-4 last season in the GSC and earned a share of the regular season crown with West Alabama. VSU was picked third in the preseason GSC poll this season.

Below is the full list of the NABC Men’s Basketball Rankings:

  1. Northwest Missouri State
  2. Nova Southeastern (Fla.)
  3. Bellarmine (Ky.)
  4. West Liberty (W.Va.)
  5. UC San Diego
  6. Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.)
  7. West Texas A&M
  8. Queens (N.C.)
  9. Southern Nazarene (Okla.)
  10. Missouri Southern
  11. Indiana (Pa.)
  12. Valdosta State (Ga.)
  13. Augusta (Ga.)
  14. Colorado School of Mines
  15. Northern State (S.D.)
  16. Alabama Huntsville
  17. Findlay (Ohio)
  18. Southern Indiana
  19. Ashland (Ohio)
  20. St. Edward’s (Texas)
  21. Saint Anselm (N.H.)
  22. Daemen (N.Y.)
  23. Concordia (Calif.)
  24. Tarleton State (Texas)
  25. Morehouse (Ga.)

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo Courtesy of VSU Athletics.

For more sports click here.

 

