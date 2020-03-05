Pop Addict: Normani calls out Cabello’s past racism

Hey guys, and welcome to another edition of Pop Addict. As always, I am excited to discuss pop culture with you guys. So without further ado, let’s get the tea with T.J.!

Former Fifth Harmony member, Normani, recently gave her opinion on her former bandmate Camila Cabello’s past racist comments. She explains that she was hurt because it took Cabello so long to take responsibility not only for her own remarks, but the remarks that some of her fans have made to Normani.

In my opinion, Normani handled the situation with class without throwing any shade to Cabello. Normani even assured fans that she believes everyone can grow from their past mistakes.

K-pop mega-group BTS have released their seventh studio album titled Map of the Soul: 7. The album is critically acclaimed and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 Chart, making it their fourth number-one album in the U.S.

Netflix has launched a new coming of age comedy-drama series titled “I Am Not Okay with This.” It is based on the comic book series of the same name. The show follows a 17-year-old girl who begins to realize she has telekinetic powers. The show has garnered positive reception so far, so make sure you check it out if you need a new show to binge watch.

The first trailer for the “Candyman” remake has been released and so far, I have high hopes for this movie. It is great to see more and more Black films that aren’t centered around racism and/or life in the hood.

“On My Block” season three is set to be launched on March 11, and the stars look to be on new adventures as they embark on a search for an infamous former gangster. I am beyond excited for this new season and I hope it is as great as the past two.

Electronic musician Grimes has released her fifth studio album titled Miss Anthropocene. The album serves as her first full-length release since 2015. As with most of her albums, it is a solid record. While a minor step down from her last album Art Angels, it is still an enjoyable record for fans of art pop music.

Last, but certainly not least, Netflix has released season two of their cyberpunk web television series “Altered Carbon.” This season has gained generally positive reviews, with many noting that it is a step-up from their premiere season.

Pop culture talk is always something I look forward to. Thank you, fellow pop addicts, for reading this week’s column. I can’t wait to see what’s up for discussion next week!

Written by Torrence Weaver, staff writer. Photo courtesy of The Spectator.