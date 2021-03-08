Local flower shop continues to serve the community

Weddings, proms, holidays and even apologies can all be made better by flowers.

Susan Mullis, owner of the Flower Gallery, has been servicing Valdosta and the surrounding areas with beautiful flowers for the last 20 years.

“I love gardening and flowers, and I had a natural affinity for beautiful things,” Mullis said. “I just have a good eye for decorating.”

As many would imagine, working in a flower shop is just as rewarding as it sounds.

“Being able to help people, the look on their face is my favorite thing,” Teresa Westmoreland, an employee said. “It’s something different every day, it’s beautiful inside and such a fun place to work”

Like several small businesses across America, the Flower Gallery was hit particularly hard by COVID-19.

“Last year hit us really hard,” Mullis said. “We lost all our weddings, parties, graduations, proms, dance recitals, everything. But we are coming out of it.”

Despite the setbacks from the pandemic, the Flower Galley remains a vibrant shop that provides several different services such as deliveries, fruit and snack baskets, gift baskets, home décor and special occasion bouquets.

The Flower Gallery is known for their extravagant wreaths, but the company is also an active member of the community.

“We are really striving to give back to the community,” Mullis said. “We love Valdosta, and this is just a small-town business and all the shops down here are all in the same situation. We are all family-owned businesses and we just want people to shop locally and support small businesses.”

The Flower Gallery is located on 127 N Ashley St, Valdosta, GA 31601 and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Story courtesy of Alora Bethay, Staff Writer. Photos courtesy of Alora Bethay.