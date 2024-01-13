Photos: Fall Class of 2023 bid their final farewells

The class of 2023 bid their final farewells as the Fall 2023 graduates took the stage by storm on Dec. 8 and 9. Both undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies celebrated the accomplishments, dedication, and hard work of hundreds of graduates.

VSU’s President Dr. Richard Carvajal congratulated graduates on their accomplishments as he handed out their master’s degrees at the graduate ceremony on Friday, Dec. 8.

To celebrate the graduates the commencement ceremony ended with confetti pouring down in the P.E. Complex. While this may be the end of one chapter, it was the beginning of a new chapter for many.

On Saturday Dec. 9 the undergraduate commencement ceremony began shortly after the graduates were seated on the front lawn. Each college’s exceptional representative brought the signs for their department to the front of the stage.

VSU President Dr. Richard Carvajal led the ceremony with the commencement speech.

Many graduates decorated their caps to express their uniqueness and self-recognition by choosing quotes, designs, or accessories.

The undergraduate commencement ceremony concluded with an outstanding fireworks display.

Congratulations to all Fall 2023 graduates!

Written by Kennedy Hill, Photo Editor. Photos courtesy of Valdosta State University.