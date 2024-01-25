Downtown Arts District Features Art Walk

The Annette Howell Turner Center for Arts and Valdosta Main Street created a new partnership to

recognize the Valdosta City Center Arts District. The partnership highlights local businesses, local artists and the community through building connections.

The Art Walk is a one mile long art instillation along N. Ashley Street, Webster Street, E. Hill Avenue and N. Patterson Street. The Arts District is encouraging citizens to walk the one mile before the month of January ends.

The art was painted by artist Taylor Shaw, who has multiple art pieces around Downtown Valdosta.

Along the path, QR codes are provided to direct individuals to a website to learn more about the

Arts District along with updates regarding the District.

The District provides year-round opportunities for residents to interact with the community. Main Street and the Turner Center will collaborate on monthly events and activities throughout the year.

Collaboration events such as scavenger hunts, music crawls, charity events and holiday events will be

open to the Valdosta community each month. The partnership is funded by grant through the Georgia

Council for the Arts.

The Art Walk is encouraging fitness goals, while connecting the public with local businesses that are on the path of the walk. This is a great start to the first of the year and sets the tone for the rest of the year.

Written by Kennedy Hill, Photo Editor. Photos by Kennedy Hill.