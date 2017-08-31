Intramural sports bring new opportunity

VSU offers plenty of clubs and organizations for students to join. Like most organizations, intramural sports is a great way to meet new people, reconnect with friends or stay in shape.

VSU offers 12 different types of intramural sports for the fall semester.

Drew Devore, Coordinator of Competitive Sports and Risk Management, is in charge of making sure all sports run smoothly.

“We have new and exciting events and competitions being offered,” Devore said. “We created brand new Greek Life and Residence Hall Intramural Cups. These competitions allow for the Greek and Residence Halls to get points for signing up teams representing their organization or hall. They will earn even more points based off of their finish in all intramural events.”

The new system it will add a new level of competition among participants.

Two sports may be disrupted by construction at the recreational center but Devore is planning on hosting new tournaments to appease any disdain.

“Futsal and volleyball could potentially be cancelled due to the courts being closed,” Devore said.

However, there will be different tournaments enacted for students to enter such as, mini golf, video game tournaments and black light dodgeball.

From sports like flag football to canoe battleship, intramural sports have a lot to offer for students looking to get out and meet new people or if students just want to let their competitive side out on the field, court, or in the water.

Sophomore Jayvon Lewis participated in flag football, 3 on 3 basketball, and bowling during his freshman year.

“Doing intramural sports here at VSU has been a great experience for me,” Lewis said. “I’ve met a lot of new friends while doing them and VSU makes it really easy to sign up. It is an all-around fun time. I highly recommend everyone to do intramural sports if they are able to.”

To sign up for intramural sports go to http://www.imleagues.com or click the link in emails sent out to all students from IMLeagues.

Written by Kaitlyn Baich. Photo by Bryce Ethridge.

