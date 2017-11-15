Weekly crime report 11/6 – 11/12 : Theft runs rampant at VSU

November 12, 2017

At 2:46 p.m., VSU student Amber Baugh reported the theft of a laptop from her vehicle. Baugh said that she noticed the laptop was missing after noticing that her back passenger door was partially open. The crime is marked as entering auto to which the disposition is still open.

November 10, 2017

At 1:05 p.m., a VSU student reported the loss/ theft of a purse at the College of Education. The crime was marked as a theft of lost property to which the disposition is still open.

November 8, 2017

At 12:26 a.m., damage to a drinking fountain was reported in Langdale Residence Hall by a resident assistant. The crime was marked as interference with government property to which the disposition is still open.

At 11:25 p.m., VSU student Jared Douglas Moore reported the theft of Phi Sigma Kappa’s sheet sign from the area neighboring West Hall and Nevins Hall. Moore noted that other Greek organizations’ sheet signs were moved as well. The crime was marked as a theft by taking to which the disposition is closed.

At 5 p.m., a VSU student reported the theft/ loss of a wallet at Oak St. Parking Deck. The crime was marked as a theft of lost property to which the disposition is still open.

November 6, 2017

At 2:54 p.m., A VSU staff member reported money missing from a desk at the Athletic Fieldhouse. The crime was marked as a theft by taking to which the disposition is still open.

Story and photos by Bryce Ethridge, News Editor.

