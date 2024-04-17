VSUPD Crime Blotter: Rumors and Suspicious Activity

Yik Yak users create sexual rumors on VSU campus

On April 3, 2024, at approximately 10:25 p.m., Officer Kent James with the Valdosta State University Police Department responded to the Hopper Hall front lobby in reference to harassment.

Upon arrival, he contacted the anonymous female student who stated that a group of unknown individuals spread damaging information concerning her through social media. She stated that the day of, an anonymous user of Yik Yak posted cryptic messages concerning a redacted health accusation and “herpes,” though she was not explicitly named in the post.

The female student stated she believed the culprits (whose names are redacted) are to blame because of these individuals having admitted in texts to posting about the female student in prior social media posts.

She then stated she and [redacted] met earlier on April 4, during which he attempted to make her look foolish in front of his friends, though she and [redacted] had previously been romantically involved.

The female student said she wished for [redacted] and [redacted] to leave her alone, and James advised to not contact them. She stated she would not.

James contacted both alleged suspects and asked them if they posted about the female student on Yik Yak. They stated they did not, though [redacted] stated he met with her earlier in the day to talk about her having given him “oral herpes.”

James advised both suspects to have no contact with the female student as well. Both suspects said they would not contact her. James’ body camera was utilized for this report.

On April 4, 2024, at 3:20 p.m., Sergeant Timothy Balch with the Valdosta State University Police Department, was able to contact the complainant about the harassment complaint she filed.

Balch monitored the web site that day and no further posts were made with the word [redacted] in it. The original post was not written in such a way she was actually singled out.

Balch explained to the female student that Yik Yak is an anonymous post website, so finding the sender is all but impossible. Balch is closing the investigation.

Suspicious male circling around Patterson Hall

On April 4, 2024, at approximately 12:15a.m. Officer Tobias Edwards with the Valdosta State University Police Department was dispatched to Patterson Hall, in reference to suspicious activity.

Upon arrival, Edwards contacted the complainant, a male student. The student said he contacted the authorities because he believed that he was being followed by a suspicious male subject.

The male student said that he has previously seen the subject at various locations around campus dating as far back as 2021. He stated that on one occasion the suspicious subject asked him for photographs and he refused.

Edwards asked the male student if the subject ever identified himself and he said “No.” He then asked if the male student could give a description of the subject and he said that he was a black male that was wearing all black and white shoes.

He further said that the subject was of average height and that he had a short dreadlock hairstyle.

The male student concluded by adding that upon returning to Patterson Hall at approximately 12:00 a.m., he noticed the aforementioned subject standing outside of the dorm. He said that it was at that point that he contacted the authorities in reference to his personal safety.

Edwards advised that a report would be generated based on information given and informed him of escort services made available by VSUPD. He also advised that should the male student have any future encounters with the subject, to disengage and notify the authorities immediately.

Edwards provided instruction to obtain a copy of this report and made the male student aware of counseling services made available by VSU. It should be noted that a patrol was performed of adjacent areas to Patterson Hall but no subjects were discovered matching the aforementioned description.

Dispatch was advised. Edward’s body camera was utilized during this incident and resumed his normal operations following the incident.

Relationship issues lead to mental health concerns

On April 6, 2024, at 12:48 p.m., Officer Tanner Sauls with the Valdosta State University Police Department responded to the Valdosta State University Student Union in reference to suicidal threats.

Upon arrival, Sauls met with the complainant on the third floor of the Student Union.

The student stated he wanted to harm himself due to relationship further advised, he contemplated suicide by slitting his wrists while holding a knife the night prior, April 5.

However, a friend of the student’s was able to take the knife away. While on scene, the student’s friend still had the knife in his possession in an attempt to keep it away from self-threatening student.

While Sauls spoke to the student, the student made comments such as, “I don’t want to be here.”

When asked what he meant by that statement, he further said, “I don’t want to be on planet Earth anymore.”

Upon his comments and previous thoughts, Georgia Crisis Access Line (GCAL) was notified of the situation.

The individual on the phone for GCAL requested to speak to the student, then spoke to the student’s friend who was also on scene at the time. Upon speaking to both males, GCAL advised they were sending someone to speak with the student in person.

At approximately 2:24 p.m., the mobile crisis clinician from GCAL, Chad Harris, arrived. The clinicians went to speak with the student and later advised they were doing an outpatient treatment and would follow up with the student in 24 hours. Harris also said the student was directed to the VSU Counseling Center. The student was then released to an anonymous place.

Written by Kayla Pool, Staff Reporter. Phot courtesy of Unsplash.