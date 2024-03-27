VPD creates summer program for area young people

The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) has announced a new youth program. Stand Against Youth Violence Education (S.A.Y.V.E) is aimed to inform 13-16-year-olds of the reality of common problems.

According to the VPD press release, it will combat issues such as, “Bullying, gang activity, substance abuse, firearms safety, and the importance of mentorship.”

The program will be a week long from June 10 to June 14 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the City Hall Annex Building.

The classes will be led by the VPD and are directed at teaching young people how to resolve conflict, make good decisions, and have positive interactions with their peers.

The chief of the Valdosta Police Department, Leslie Manahan, is eager to begin the event and reach the youth.

“We are excited to launch the Stand Against Youth Violence Education initiative as part of our ongoing commitment to fostering positive relationships with the youth in our community,” said Manahan. “By providing valuable education and resources, we aim to empower teenagers to make informed choices and become agents of positive change.”

The classes offered during the program will educate the participants on how to handle real-world circumstances and situations, that the youth may be unaware of.

Kevin Cox, VSU patrol officer, says that more events are offered to younger people to inform them of the safety precautions needed.

“They are a very community-oriented department,” said Cox. “They have a lot of stuff for some of the youth that are out of school for the summer.”

There will also be free rides offered through Valdosta On-Demand to participants who wish to come but do not have transportation. Breakfast and lunch will also be provided.

The National Center for Education Statistics stated that around 857,000 violent incidents and 479,500 nonviolent incidents were reported by public schools in 2021-2022. About 71% of public high and middle schools have seen at least one occasion of distribution, possession, or use of illegal drugs in 2021-2022.

According to the National Gang Center, more than half of suburban counties and 45% of larger cities report 10 or fewer active gangs in their jurisdiction.

According to the Addiction Group website, over 48 million Americans over the age of 12 have experienced a substance use disorder in the past year. Alcoholic disorders were the most common, affecting over 29 million people.

The classes offered will teach students how to prevent these problems. It will touch on all subject matters of gang violence, substance abuse, and bullying.

Written by Jenna Arnold, News Editor. Photo courtesy of the VPD.