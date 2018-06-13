5 inexpensive ways to have fun this summer

Summer is in full swing, and seeing your fellow college students live it up on Instagram, is kind of making you jealous. How are they affording all these trips and lavish activities while you’re over here just surviving? I get it. Some of us are working at least one job in order to pay for the upcoming semester, and that leaves no room for anything expensive. The whole summer doesn’t have to be a drag, though. We all deserve this break, and that’s where I come in. Here are five ways to have fun this summer without breaking the bank:

Get crafty

Whenever I have a little free time, there’s nothing I like more than tackling a project. It can be anything from painting a canvas to redoing a piece of furniture (I’m that girl), and it doesn’t have to cost a lot. I recently purchased a vintage Samsonite makeup case (a steal at $10 if you ask me) and gave it a new life with a fresh coat of paint and a little design. Grab some paint and brushes, and the world is your oyster.

Visit a state park

Did you know Georgia is home to over 40 state parks? Five of which are under an hour away from Valdosta. Grab your friends, pups or pull a “Wild” and take a hike. Literally! You may even see some cool wildlife along the way. Enjoy the fresh air while your wallet takes a rest. You’ll only need a few dollars to pay for parking. What are you waiting for? Get your exercise on or just take in the view. It’s your choice because it’s summer!

Read

After months of having to read 100 pages per week for exam after exam, you can finally read for pleasure on your own time schedule. Pick up that series you started during Christmas but never finished, and dive into another world right in your own home. I recently discovered that Books a Million now sells used books. Some are as low as one dollar! If you’re wanting to read newer titles and you’re not a book snob, purchasing the electronic copy over a physical copy can save you a few dollars.

Learn new recipes

We’re not college students forever, so it’s probably time to update your repertoire from instant ramen to an actual home cooked meal. Grab your friends and make it a learning experience while cutting the cost by splitting the bill. Don’t forget the coupons! My friends and I do this all the time, and it’s a real bonding experience. Good food and good company…what more could you ask for?

Scavenger hunt

This activity is my absolute favorite. This is a go to for a birthday party or just a fun weekend idea. All of your friends can even participate. The hunt can be anything you make it such as a making it themed towards a TV show or general idea. You can create it on your own or Pinterest can be a big help. The best part of it all? It can be totally free! Split up your friends into teams and pick a designated area like downtown to begin. Make sure to take pictures for proof, and you could be living out your “Sleepover” dreams. Happy hunting!

Written by Julie Jernigan, Content Editor. Photo Courtesy of Pixabay.