Are the new iPhones really worth it?

Last year was a big year for Apple: they revolutionized the iPhone design by giving it a nearly bezel-less display and ditching the famous home button. They also became one of the first companies to sell a $1,000 smartphone.

On Sept. 12, Apple introduced the latest additions to the iPhone family: the XS, XS Max and the XR. While the naming of the devices deceptively look like paired letters, the X is the Roman numeral for 10.

Here’s what the iPhone XS brings to the table:

Super Retina OLED display (this just means everything on screen will look beautiful and sharp)

Better speakers

More accurate Face ID

An improved rear camera

An enhanced portrait mode with more editing capabilities

Stainless steel design with increased water and dust resistance making it more durable

The new A12 Bionic chip which speeds up the phone’s overall performance

The new iOS 12 software update right out of the box

Improved battery life

A new gold color option

The iPhone XS Max has the same specs as the XS, but includes a 6.5-inch display.

The iPhone XR will bring the iPhone X experience at a cheaper price. It includes a 6.1-inch display, but at a lower resolution compared to the XS and XS Max. It will also come with a single-lens camera and improved battery life compared to the other models. It’s available in a variety of different colors: red, yellow, white, coral, black and blue.

Each phone has three tiers of storage, and the XS and XS Max now offer a 512 GB option for anyone who needs even more storage.

The outright price without a contract puts the iPhone XS at $999 for 64 GB, $1,149 for 256 GB and $1,349 for 512 GB.

The iPhone XS Max is $100 more than the XS model, respectively $1,099 for 64 GB, $1,249 for 256 GB and $1,549 for 512 GB.

The iPhone XR will cost $749 for 64 GB, $799 for 128 GB and $899 for 256 GB, but will be released on Oct. 26.

So is it worth the upgrade?

“I just use my phone to call and text, so I’m fine with what I have,” said Scot Myers, a junior middle grades education major who owns an iPhone 8. “They’re honestly not worth it, especially with no home button.”

“They’re cool phones, but the price isn’t worth it,” said Joshua Vega, a senior computer science major who owns a Samsung Galaxy S7. “It’s basically a car payment! Even if I could get it, my money would be better spent elsewhere.”

While the new iPhones improve upon last year’s model, upgrading depends on what you’re looking for in a phone. If you own an iPhone 6 or 7 and are itching for a high-end upgrade, the XS or XS Max is the best bet if you can afford it. If you have an old Android device and want to give Apple a shot, the XS or XS Max will meet your needs. If you already own last year’s iPhone X, upgrading really isn’t worth it.

