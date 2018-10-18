Editorial: Push through your semester woes

Take a deep breath with us. *Inhale* *Exhale*

Did you do it? Probably not, so let’s try this again. *Inhale* *Exhale* See? That’s better.

The worst is over, Blazers. Well, until finals that is, but at least you can take a breather for a few days.

Midterms are finally behind us, and the well-deserved fall break and unexpected hurricane days helped us take a much-needed rest. While the break was nice, we can’t let that slow down our progress.

There’s still six weeks left until the end the semester, and while that may seem far away, it will be here before you know it.

We totally get it, though. You feel like you have nothing left to give, and there’s just so much to do that you feel like it will never get done. We’ve all been there— some more than others, unfortunately.

It’s cliché, but the tassel is honestly worth the hassle. Soon you’ll be out in the real world not worrying about a research paper, cramming for a test or doing all the work in a group project.

We at The Spectator are sending all the love and support your way as you finish out the semester strong. We strongly believe in taking self-care breaks—just don’t let your school work get away from you.

Keep on truckin’, Blazers. You got this. Winter break will be here soon enough, and you can watch all the Christmas movies and drink all the hot chocolate with your worries behind you.

This editorial was written by a member of the editorial staff and expresses the general opinion of The Spectator.