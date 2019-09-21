Pop Addict: Nicki Minaj, It Chapter Two, Ariana Grande

Hello to all the pop addicts out there at Valdosta State! This has been a slow week for pop culture, but let’s see what tea we can get into this week!

Undoubtedly the biggest story in recent news: Nicki Minaj announced her retirement via Twitter. This came as a shock to many people, especially her fans, as it was a very unexpected announcement. There has been concern whether the announcement is real or not. I definitely do not want to see her leave just yet! She has been very entertaining and impactful to pop culture this decade, and to see her retire so early would be devastating! However, if that’s what she truly wants, I would support her decision 100%!

Ariana Grande filed a lawsuit against Forever 21 after the fashion retailing company used a model of Grande’s likeness for social media endorsement. I think she is doing the right thing! Forever 21 basically took her “7 rings” concept and used it for marketing without her permission. Hopefully, the case will be settled peacefully.

The sequel to 2017’s It, titled It Chapter Two has recently took social media by storm. From what I’ve seen, the movie is garnering some mixed reviews. Some are saying the movie doesn’t live up to the hype, while others are saying it’s a must-see. I haven’t seen the movie yet, but I hope to see it in the near future! I thought the first movie was very good.

Rapper Post Malone has released his new album titled Hollywood’s Bleeding. The album includes hits such as “Sunflower” and “Goodbyes” and features guest artists such as Halsey, SZA, Ozzy Osborne, Travis Scott, and more. Let’s just say, I am not a fan of this album at all. Even though I’ve never been too fond of Post Malone in the first place, I do give credit where it’s due, but it is simply not due here. There’s nothing special going on at all. The album consists of generic pop rap songs that only serve to give Malone a few easy hits.

The highly anticipated movie Hustlers has just been released! The movie features a star-studded cast, with celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lizzo, and more playing roles in the film. I’ve seen so many good reviews for this movie! I think it’s going to be hilarious, so it is a must that I see this film QUICKLY!

R&B singer Kehlani and rapper YG has recently confirmed that they are dating! I think they are cute together, and I wish them nothing but happiness in their relationship.

Skybound Entertainment has released a definitive series for critically acclaimed episodic video game series The Walking Dead. The game compiles all four seasons of The Walking Dead, the Michonne spin-off, and the 400 Days DLC along with other additions. As a huge fan of The Walking Dead, I am so excited to play this. Even though I already played all the games, it will be nice going through and replaying them with the remastered visuals. If you like story-based games, The Walking Dead is DEFINITELY a must-play!

That is all for this time folks! Thank you for tuning in, and I can’t wait to discuss pop culture with you all again!

Written by Torrence Weaver. Photo Courtesy of Spectator Staff.