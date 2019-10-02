Check out the Ashley Street Station this weekend.

If you are looking for somewhere new and fun to escape from college, Ashley Street Station might be the place for you.

Ashley Street Station is a self-proclaimed dive bar and live music venue located in Remerton.

On Oct. 4 at 9 p.m., they will be hosting their first big comedy set, The Cutthroat Freak Show and Mama Stone. They will also be hosting a mini concert by Roman and The Prey, at 10 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Roman and The Prey is an indie rock and roll band from Nashville, Tennessee. The band’s members are Roman Williams, who is the lead singer, Grayson Downs, and Art Quanstrom. Some of their songs include Cruel Dreams, Alphabet City, and Water Me Down.

Even though they will be having a rock band from Tennessee performing this weekend, they often times have local bands play, some of which attend VSU.

The reviews for this dive bar are very good. Many goers describe the atmosphere as friendly, fun and a great place to mingle.

If you would like to check out this bar, they are open every day until 5 p.m.

Written by Breannia Stillwell, staff writer. Photo courtesy of Ashley Street Station.