VSU Counseling Center helps students identify ‘Pressure Points’

For some, it’s the most wonderful time of year. For others, it’s the most stressful.

Finals week is almost here, and the VSU Counseling Center is stepping in to help students cope with stress.

The Counseling Center is now hosting “Pressure Points.” The last event will be on December 3, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in Odum Library, room 1604. It was also held on November 19, from 1:15-3:30 p.m.

At this Pressure Point session, the facilitator passed out a sheet with starter questions. These questions ask students what they are currently stressed about and the change they would like to see in that stressor.

Through these questions, students are able to make “Smart Goals.” Smart Goals allow you to put things in perspective and be realistic about the goals you want to achieve. In order to make a good smart goal, it must be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time bound.

Smart Goals not only allows students to put things in perspective; it also teaches them time management. Planning out your goals in this way helps you make a timeline for yourself to accomplish and meet your target without feeling overwhelmed or rushed.

During this event, unhelpful thinking styles were also discussed. Some unhelpful thinking styles include all-or-nothing thinking, which is the belief that you must be perfect; doing your best is always enough.

Mental Filter is another unhealthy thinking style. Mental Filter is only allowing yourself to notice your failures, when the truth is you have more successes than failures. The reason we may think this way is due to anxiety. Anxiety causes us to overthink and ignore the truth.

Coping skills and self-care tips were shared to help students deal with anxiety and stress. Facilitators encouraged students to exercise, meditate, read, color, play with a pet and write in order to cope and take care of their mental health. Many students felt as though these coping mechanisms and tips were helpful and allowed them relieve stress.

To ensure that you are taking care of yourself, you should make sure you are getting seven to eight hours of sleep, eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise, taking time to engage in activities that bring you joy, delegating tasks when needed and taking time to relax.

It is unhealthy to resort to overeating, binge drinking, undereating, smoking, using drugs, spending compulsively, overworking and isolating yourself when stressed.

If you are having a hard time coping, the Counseling Center is located on the second floor of the Student Health Center. It offers therapy sessions, as well as a self-care one-on-one workshop every Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, it hosts yoga classes and features a relaxation room to help aid students with coping and self-care.

For more information, contact the Counseling Center at (229) 333-5940.

Written by Breannia Stillwell, Staff Writer. Photo courtesy of The Spectator.