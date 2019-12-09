Things to do for New Year’s

The countdown has begun until winter break is here and then New Years is just around the corner. This year being the end of one decade and the next being of a new one. What kind of events will be happening that can set 2020 off with a bang?

Jacksonville Beach Polar Plunge at the Seawalk Pavilion.

75 1st St N

Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250

If students want to help make a difference for others as the first thing they do for the year 2020, in Jacksonville Florida, will be happening New Year’s Day. Beginning at 9 a.m. people can plunge into freezing water to raise proceeds for the Special Olympics of Florida. Students can just show up no fee necessary.

Spending time with family.

Students can also spend time with family. Many students go home during the winter break or visit other family members. A fun way to spend New Year’s is planning a dinner or a party with your loved ones. It can also be a great way to reflect on resolutions as a family.

Spending time at home.

If you are someone who would rather relax or not do much on New Year’s Eve but still wanted to celebrate, watching the New York Times Square Ball Drop on T.V. is not a bad option either.

Roar into the 2020 New Year’s Eve Party.

The Patterson

101 N. Patterson St.

Valdosta GA 31601

If students will be in Valdosta for New Year’s there will be a 1920’s themed party for anyone 21 or older that will serve food, drinks and have live music. It will be taking place on Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Spend time reflecting on your own goals from this year.

New Year’s is a time of reflection of the current year’s events and memories. Some things might’ve gone well and other things could’ve gone better. Some students might enjoy just writing down what they have accomplished and what they wish to accomplish for the next year.

This time of year is about learning from your decisions and goals while being able to set new ones for next year. Don’t forget to enjoy some time with yourself or others for the accomplishments made.

Written by Isabella Schneider, staff writer. Photo courtesy of torange.biz.