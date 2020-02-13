People poll: What was your sweetest Valentine’s Day ever?

“A guy got me a giant card that was just really heartfelt, and I got some flowers.”

“When I was back in high school, either my junior or senior year, my friend and I had gotten together about a month beforehand. We spent a really wonderful Valentine’s day together. We had dinner, a movie, and we had a nice walk on the beach afterwards. It was just really fun.”

“My sister’s biggest thing about love is family love, so we’re super close. She’s bought me roses, chocolates and things like that. She’d ask, ‘Will you be my Valentine?’ and we would just have a cute little sister date.”

“My greatest valentine’s day experience is when my mother would just buy us [siblings] a bunch of candies.”

Written by Jasmin Small, staff writer. Photos courtesy of Jasmin Small.