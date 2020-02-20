Pop addict: Get the tea with TJ!

Hello, my favorite pop addicts at VSU, and welcome back to another edition of Pop Addict. This week has been kind of dead, but there are still things to discuss. So, without further ado, let’s jump right into the tea!

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony took place of Feb. 9. The award show honored some of the best films of 2019. The highlights include:

South Korean film “Parasite” wins Best Picture, becoming the first non-English language movie to win the award. Parasite also won three other awards, including Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. Parasite was an amazing film, and it is great to see Asians getting more representation at big award shows.

Joaquin Phoenix wins the award for Best Actor for his performance in “Joker”. Even though I think the movie was just good, Phoenix did a great job in his role as the iconic Batman villain, so kudos to him.

“1917” takes home three awards for Best Sound Mixing, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects. 1917 was a great film, so it is pleasing that they received recognition for their work.

Elton John performed his song “I’m Gonna (Love Me Again)” from his biopic “Rocketman”. A stunning performance, John proves that he can still give a good show, even decades into his career.

Renee Zellweger wins Best Actress for her role as Judy Garland in the movie “Judy”. A role that has brought her commercial and critical success, she is very deserving of her accolade.

Justin Bieber has released his new album titled “Changes” on Feb. 14. The album features guest appearances from Post Malone, Travis Scott, Summer Walker, and more. For an album titled Changes and considering how much Justin Bieber’s life has changed in the last few years, there doesn’t seem to be much change shown on this album. Featuring some of his most boring and mindless music yet, “Changes” is a huge step down from his last project, “Purpose”.

The new “Sonic the Hedgehog” film was released on Feb. 14. Originally set to be released is 2019 but was postponed due to the heavy criticization of Sonic’s design. In the end, the movie turned out to be okay; it’s not a terrible film, but it’s not by any means the best.

Netflix has finally released “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”, a sequel to the 2018 film “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”. It was honestly a very cute film, even though it was not as great as its predecessor. Nevertheless, it’s still a great watch for those who are suckers for a good romance movie.

Continuing the subject of Netflix, they have released their trailer for season 4 for their acclaimed and beloved series “Stranger Things”. I am honestly very excited for this upcoming season, and I already know that they are not coming to disappoint.

That’s all I have for you guys this week. Thank you for your time, and I can’t wait to see what there is to discuss next time!

Written by Torrence Weaver, staff writer. Photo courtesy of The Spectator.