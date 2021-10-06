Student Union shooting incident results in arrest

As of Wednesday night, a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting incident and later arrested remains in Lowndes County Jail.

At 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, officers of the VSU Police Department responded to a report of an altercation in front of the Student Union between two males. According to the police report, officers were advised to be on the lookout for two men running toward the College of Education.

The VSU daily crime report lists the incident as an aggravated assault in which a non-student was shot by another non-student.

E-mails sent out by VSU shortly after the incident on Friday said that one of the men was receiving treatment at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that day, VSU reported the suspect in the incident was arrested in Lake Park.

According to the incident report from the VSUPD, an arrest warrant was issued for a suspect from Lake Park on Oct. 2.

Lowndes County Jail records list the suspect as being “on hold without bond” as of Wednesday night. The charge filed is “aggravated assault on an officer of courts while officer is engaged.”

Friday afternoon caution tape was put up in front of the Student Union. Officers on the scene appeared to be interviewing witnesses.

Commenters on VSU’s Facebook post regarding the incident expressed both concern and prayers for safety of students.

The Spectator will continue to update this story as new information is obtained.

Written by Bailey Storey, Photo Editor.