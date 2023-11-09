‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ is one night of fun and horror

The long awaited “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie was released in late October in both theaters and on the streaming service Peacock.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is based on the online video game series that gained popularity in 2014.

The film was directed by Emma Tammi, known for films such as “The Wind” and “The Left Right Game.”

The film follows Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) as he struggles to keep a job and raise his younger sister after his family suffers a massive loss.

After an event at his job, he must take on another job where he works as the night guard for Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, where he will learn more about the world, his life, and the horrid events that lead to the disappearance of five children.

The movie is very much a PG-13 horror film with limited gore and very brief death scenes. It only shows a shadow outline or a dead body after a death has taken place.

Fans of the original video game and lore did not like the fact that the movie was rated PG-13, as they felt that the movie would not accurately highlight the events that took place in the games.

Many of the characters are fleshed out and have their reasons for being in the story. Mike needs a job and is searching for answers about what took place at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. Mike’s little sister Piper Rubio (Abby Schmidt) is too young to be left home alone, so she goes with her brother to his job and gets caught up in the search.

The movie’s use of sounds is more of what you would hear naturally, and less sound being forced into the film.

The message of the film is focused on the present and not on the past. It also highlights the journey of rebirth and seeking revenge.

The cast also includes Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, and Kat Conner Sterling.

The film is nothing life-changing but still a ton of fun, earning a score of six out of ten. If you have the time give it a watch.

Written by Arizona Renfroe, Staff Reporter. Photo courtesy of MGN