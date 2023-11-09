You found it! The Fall Recipes listed in the Fall Fun Edition of The Spectator! Enjoy!

Chocolate Bliss Recipe by Sandra Block

1 8-oz. pkg. (8 squares) semi-sweet baking chocolate

3 cups semi sweet chocolate chunks (yes, 3 cups)

3 cups chopped walnuts or pecans

1 1/2 cups flour

1 stick butter, softened

2 tsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. baking powder

Microwave chocolate squares on high for 2-4 minutes. Stir until chocolate is melted and smooth. Stir in sugar, butter, eggs, and vanilla until well-blended. Blend in flour and baking powder. Stir in chocolate chunks and nuts. Drop by large scoops onto cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake at 350 degrees for 16-20 minutes or until cookies feel set. Makes about 3 dozen cookies (if you omit the nuts, add some more flour).

Easy Cake Mix Snickerdoodles Recipe by Lilly, The Lazy Dish

1 box yellow cake mix

2 eggs

1/2 cup oil

1/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp. ground cinnamon

Simply combine the dry cake mix with the oil and eggs, and chill the dough for about an hour. Once the dough is cold and firm, preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Shape your dough into about two dozen 1 inch balls, and then roll them around in the cinnamon and sugar mixture. Place them onto your baking sheets giving them plenty of room to spread. Bake for 8-12 minutes (or until done). Makes about 2 dozen cookies.

Breakfast Sausage Casserole (Simplified) Recipe by Cherie Simmons

2 tubes of crescent rolls 1 pack of sausage (small ground sausage roll or preferred sausage type) 1 pack of cream cheese Optional: shredded cheese Preheat your oven to 400 (or your liking). Start preparing your sausage in a skillet. While your sausage is cooking, open 1 tube of crescent rolls and unroll the sheet altogether. Put your layer of crescent dough into your casserole pan. After finishing the sausage (browning and seasoned to your liking), mix together the sausage and pack of cream cheese in a bowl. Once it is pretty much mixed together, lay the combination onto the panned crescent rolls (insert shredded cheese if preferred). Now unroll the last tube of crescent rolls and lay it over the sausage dish.

Press the edges into the dish, better covering the sausage. Finally, bake the dish to your liking (at least until the crust is golden)!

Written by Cherie Simmons, Web Editor.