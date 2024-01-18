Elton John achieves EGOT glory

During the Emmy Awards, musical legend Elton John secured his fourth major entertainment award, making him the 19th person in history to obtain EGOT status—someone who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

The 76-year-old singer took home an Emmy after winning the Outstanding Variety Special category for his concert film, “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.”

This Emmy award joined his five Grammy awards, two Oscars, and Tony award to complete his EGOT status.

The EGOT is named one of the most prestigious titles in the entertainment industry. Multitalented artists must be able to be successful across all four major categories to achieve such a title.

So far, there have only been 18 recipients of this status, including Whoopi Goldberg, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Jennifer Hudson, Alan Menken, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Richard Rodgers, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Robert Lopez, Scott Rudin, Tim Rice, Rita Moreno, Jonathan Tunick, Marvin Hamlisch, John Legend, Helen Hayes, and most recently, Viola Davis.

In 2023, Viola Davis became an EGOT winner after winning a Grammy for best audio book and narration for her memoir, “Finding Me.” Whereas her Emmy, Oscar, and Tony came from other projects.

John was not able to accept his award as he was not in attendance due to a recent knee surgery, but his husband was able to accept the award in his honor.

Written by Jasmine Hightower, Entertainment editor.