Home / Fall 2011 / 2011-09-08 / Macadoo’s is no more; introducing Zacadoo’s

Macadoo’s is no more; introducing Zacadoo’s

September 8, 2011 2011-09-08, Fall 2011, Food and Dining, News, Top Headlines 3 Comments 2,235 Views

What’s in a name? A lot, Macadoo’s is learning.

Macadoo’s is changing its name in order to avoid legal entanglement from a family restaurant with the same name.

“Macado’s” is the original family resturant with locations throughout the south, including North Carolina, and Virginia.

According to the Macado’s website, the family resturant is popular with the college crowd with their locations near Virgina Tech, Radford University, and Roanoke College.

Forced to either close or rename, Macadoo’s decided to change its name to Zacadoo’s.

Macadoo’s, a restaurant similar to Zaxby’s, says that replacing the M with a Z was coincidental.

A current employee of Macadoo’s says she is not thrilled about the name change because of the additional similarities that may be formed.

“Now we have Zac sauce, and they have Zax sauce,” she says.

Along with the name of its sauce, the restaurant has already changed the name on its take out bags to Zacadoo’s.

Kristen Leslie, a sophomore early childhood Education Major, said, “I think it’s stupid they are changing the name because now it will be unoriginal.”

Although some may not agree with the new name, the food remains the same, proving that a rose by any other name really is just as sweet.

Tags

Check Also

2017 hurricane season looks to break 1878 record

Hurricane season is still in effect until the end of November and is currently doling ...

3 comments

  1. Syragar
    October 6, 2017 at 10:47 am

    None of this article makes any sense. Here it is, 2017, and they are still called Macado’s. I’ve been working at a location near Roanoke College for about 10 years, and they’ve always been there and never changed their name. Also, anyone who thinks that Zaxby’s and Macado’s are similar have never been to both locations. I am close to 2 Zaxby’s and 2 Macado’s. One is a fast food chicken place, and the other is a sit down restaurant that has a wide selection of soups, sandwiches, burgers, quesadillas, and the like. There’s ABSOLUTELY NOTHING similar about the two places WHATSOEVER!

    This article = very fake news

    Reply
    • Syragar
      October 7, 2017 at 3:38 pm

      Actually. I stand corrected. I thought it was the restaurant this article was talking about. Apparently there was fast food place called Macadoo’s (with two o’s) that is now a Zacadoo’s. So this article appears to be spot on. My bad.

      Reply
  2. SHAMILLE
    September 8, 2011 at 2:34 pm

    wow, talk about innovation and originality! Couldn’t at least pick another letter of the alphabet, could you? Coincidence? No way in hell.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Home   Contact Us   Advertising   Archive
© Copyright The Spectator 2017, All Rights Reserved