After school camp for kids comes to VSU

Written by Taylor Collins, Staff Writer

Due to the demand from parents and camp-goers to offer programs through the years, Program Coordinator of Continuing Education, Suzanne Ewing, has expanded the Campus Discovery program into an afterschool version.

Starting on Sept. 15, Camp Discovery: After School Edition will kick off with 2 classes, Crazy Science and Fun With Spanish. Crazy Science is a 4 week program designed for students K through 3rd grade that concentrates on the “basic principles of biology, chemistry, physics, natural sciences and engineering” through experimentation and hands on activities. Fun With Spanish is an eight week program designed for grades K through 5th grade, concentrating on “learning a new language with arts and crafts, games and music.”

Both classes will take place on Thursday afternoons from 4:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Transportation to the Continuing Education building will not be provided, however, a snack will be provided for the students once they arrive.

Camp Discovery: After School Edition is always looking for student volunteers to help with the classes, however, since minors are involved, in order to volunteer one must undergo a complete background check, which requires approximately a week to process, and a Valdosta State Volunteer Form that you can obtain from Human Resources.

Any student interested in volunteering should email Suzanne Ewing. For students interested in enrolling their own children in the program, there is a $5 tuition discount for each of the classes. Due to the nature of the program and limited space, the classes will not be as large as those of the summer camp, but Mrs. Ewing says they are hopeful that the classes will grow in size and popularity over the course of the semester and that they plan on offering more classes in the Spring semester.