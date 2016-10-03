Clinton wins debate with skills

Written by Julia Rodriquez, Opinion Editor

An individual’s judgment on who won the debate usually comes down to whether they are a Democrat or Republican. So in order to give an unbiased opinion on who did better, one must look past the politics and focus on accuracy of facts, body language, ability to answer and delivery.

In this respect, it can be said that Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton won against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

There were a lot of interruptions and bickering that went on where things were said that made the viewers tilt their heads in confusion. For example, when Trump made a point of interrupting Clinton to claim she was wrong in saying New York City crime is on the decline under the current mayor, but Clinton was actually right.

“Homicides in New York remain low relative to the 1980s and 1990s, according to FBI data and the Brennan Center for Justice,” said Carrie Johnson, Justice Correspondent for NPR.

How much of what these candidates spewed in anger was true? A majority of it, but there was a lot of facts that weren’t, mostly from Trump.

Trump was certainly confident with his answers, but accuracy always out-weighs confidence, resulting in a loss for Trump in the field of accuracy of facts.

However, Trump used his body language more effectively than Clinton. Whenever Clinton would talk about a policy or plan, she would smile and be clearly excited by it, which is great for showing enthusiasm in her work, but it made her points less hard-hitting. Meanwhile, Trump kept a serious demeanor and serious tone when addressing issues in America, forcing his points to resonate with more impact.

Yet, for every issue Trump made strong points on, there was a question he talked aimlessly at to avoid. Usually he would be asked the question again, but ultimately an answer was still not given. Clinton, on the other hand, was mostly able to answer every question with detail on her plans for presidency.

Then there was overall delivery of speeches. In general, Clinton spoke more clearly and understandably, while Trump was repetitive and would interrupt to get his point in.

Politics aside, Clinton’s ability to state facts accurately, answer questions fully, and talk clearly gave her the win over Trumps strong body language.