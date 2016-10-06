Matthew strikes the Southeast

Written by Julia Rodriquez, Opinions Editor

Hurricane Matthew has become a deadly storm and although it probably won’t make full landfall in Georgia, Valdosta may still experience tropical storm conditions.

According to CNN, Matthew is a Category 3 hurricane that has caused counties in Florida and South Carolina to announce a state of emergency. The storm is predicted to build up to a Category 4 hurricane by the time is reaches Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

“We are preparing for the worst, we are hoping for the best and we’re not taking any chances,” said Florida Gov. Rick Scott to an NBC news reporter.

CNN also reported that President Obama has cautioned Americans in the path of the storm to be on the lookout for evacuation orders and to take them seriously.

VSU has not made any announcements to cancel classes at this time. However, students are urged to ensure that their devices are registered for alerts and to check campus emails and media regularly.

According to Matthew Malone, sports information director, there has been no discussion of game delays or cancelations due to the hurricane at this point. If anything changes there will be notifications sent out through social media.

Students should remember not to travel south over the weekend in order to avoid the dangers of the storm. Whether students live on or off campus they should strive to gather emergency kits to prepare for any devastation. Most hotels in the Valdosta area are fully booked.