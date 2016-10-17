Homecoming is here

Written by Michaela Leung, Copy Editor

Oct. 17 – 23 is Homecoming Week and the theme is the 1980s. The line-up for next week’s events has been released to the public.

VSU Student Life will be placing Rubik’s Cubes all over campus in secret locations and prizes will be given to those who find them. Hints to the location of the Rubik’s Cubes will be given on social media on the Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram handle “@vsu_studentlife.”

The kick-off event on Monday will be a carnival themed event with prizes, food and activities on the Front Lawn from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. There will also be a sheet sign competition among the student organizations. That night there will be the “We the Beast” opening reception at 6 p.m. which is a collaboration of two artists, Patrick Vincent and Lauren Kinney, in the Fine Arts Gallery. It will be followed by a brass ensemble contest at 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the tradition of going to Wild Adventures continues. Wild Adventures theme park is free with a valid VSU ID from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Also that night is the Blazin’ Downtown Throwdown 6:30 p.m. on the Courthouse lawn in downtown Valdosta. The KnockerBall competition will be held on Wednesday on the Front Lawn.

Thursday will be the Black Light Pep Rally at 7 p.m. followed by the Lip Sync Competition in the P.E. Complex. The Lip Sync Competition will feature performances by student organizations.

There are events specifically for alumni with the annual Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. at the Stone Creek Golf Club. There is a $100 registration fee for person and $400 for a team. The Distinguished Alumni Dinner will be held at the University Center in the Magnolia room at 6:30 p.m. The fee for that is $35. There will also be the Rubik’s Groove 80s concert which features a performance from an 80s band at 8 p.m. on the Front Lawn.

Saturday starts with the Homecoming parade on main campus at 11 a.m. The Alumni Tailgate is from noon to 2:30 p.m. and features the Blazer Nation Tailgate Competition. The Alumni Association has challenged alumni to come out and show their school spirit.

The Blazer Walk is at 1:30 p.m. and features the Red Hots, cheerleaders cheering on the football team before their game against Delta State at 3 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. That night at 7:06 p.m. the annual homecoming step show hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. The show will be held in the P.E. Complex and tickets are $15 at the door.

The VSU women’s volleyball team has a game on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the P.E. Complex. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for VSU students. The VSU Repertory Dancers will have a performance at 3 p.m. in the Fine Arts building. Tickets will be sold for $17 for adults, $14 for senior adults, $11 for non-VSU students, $10 for groups of 10 or more, and is free for VSU students with a valid 1Card.