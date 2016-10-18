Snapchat’s Discover page offers a variety of content

Written by Jada Dukes, Staff Writer

Snapchat is working overtime to make sure their users stay in the know. The Snapchat discover feature gives users access to a multitude of news sites and television networks.

In Jan. 2015 Snapchat introduced their new discover platform by releasing a statement on their website. According to the website the Snapchat discover platform is “a new way to explore stories from different editorial teams.” The website also said the new platform was “the result of collaboration with world-class leaders in media to build a storytelling format that puts the narrative first.”

The feature is a great way to stay up to date with current events and the unique format in which the publications are displayed is unparalleled. Unlike Facebook or Twitter, each of the media outlets featured on the discover page are presented as snapchat stories that users can either tap through just as they would with the stories posted by their friends. Instagram is now the only other social media site to feature stories but has yet to add a platform similar to snapchat discover.

Snapchat’s discover page currently features 27 major media outlets including People, Cosmopolitan, Vogue and Buzzfeed; to subscribe to a story, users just tap and hold down the selected channel and a message box will pop up opting them to subscribe. Another cool aspect of the discover page is that the stories posted by the publications are only viewable for 24 hours before they are reset which means each day there will be a new set of stories ready to be viewed.

The content featured on the discover page is both informative and entertaining. Each story contains a set of articles, animations, videos and fun facts for the user to enjoy. The publications make sure their snapchat stories are both interactive and informative to the user. For instance, there could be a serious article about the aftermath of hurricane Matthew in Haiti featured on the CNN channel and an article about the latest celebrity break-up/hook-up on the MTV channel. The discover feature provides content that can appeal to anyone which makes it even more awesome.

As a dedicated snapchat user, I must say that I am certainly in awe of the innovative minds that created the discover page and I am in great anticipation of what they will do next.