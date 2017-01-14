Mariah Carey speaks out on New Year’s Eve performance

Written by Tiana Foster, Staff Writer

Mariah Carey has finally spoken out about her taunted New Year’s Eve performance at the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve concert.

After the huge blowout, the famous popstar responded to her fans and viewers via Twitter. She tweeted, “In my own words,” followed by a two minute audio recording on her Twitter account. The audio track begins with her saying, “I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve, but in time I will.”

According to her audio file, she claimed that she was “foiled and humiliated” by her performance. Carey blames the production team and her faulty earpiece for the technical issues.

She explained that there were other conditions that made it difficult to have a successful live performance. Carey defended her lip syncing by saying that the freezing temperatures, the large noisy crowd and the smoke machines were unfeasible conditions for her to sing live in.

In the days following the performance, Dick Clark Production’s team and Mariah Carey’s team exchanged statements after Carey’s manager accused the production team of sabotaging her performance and setting her up to fail.

Carey admitted that her feelings were hurt but will continue to remain positive during this time. She thanked her fans for their support but has decided to take a break from social media. She’s taking the time to be with her family and loved ones while preparing for her upcoming tour in March.