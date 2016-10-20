A scary good time for Wild Adventures Night

Written by Evelyn Dunn, Staff Writer

Wild Adventures was open to all VSU students for free on Oct. 18 from 5-10 p.m. Since the Homecoming event took place in October, there were multiple Halloween-like attractions added for better entertainment for students.

Throughout the park, there were haunted trails that offered tons of scary aspects—like a grotesque clown popping out at random moments around the Twisted Typhoon. The rides were functioning great, with only some delays, like the Bug Out, which had to go through more testing before it could be ridden.

Trent Karr a sophomore, said, “I had fun on the rides, but I was looking forward to the Bug Out, but by the time it opened up I was ready to leave.”

Everything flowed pretty well with the efficiency of the lines and the people that operated them to make it happen. Some lines were too long to wait in, but people were still determined to wait it out so they could ride eventually.

Rob Simmons a junior, said, “I waited in the Twisted Typhoon line for over half an hour, but it was still worth it because it is the best ride there.”

The haunted trails were a real thriller, with fake fog pouring around the park. Scary people in costumes dressed up as monsters were the greatest entertainment.

Kirsten Fowler a junior, said, “There is nothing more scary than someone grabbing you when you’re least expecting it.”

All in all, this Homecoming event seemed to be a real crowd pleaser. Plenty of people showed up with friends to enjoy a great night of fun and entertainment. Because with Wild Adventures, the fun starts after dark.