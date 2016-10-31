Hill energized ahead of ’16-’17

Written by Eboni Register, Staff Writer

Jeremiah Hill is a senior basketball player at VSU who has been proudly sporting his jersey while charging into his senior year.

Hill is a Savannah, Georgia, native who graduated from Richmond Hill High School where he dominated in basketball programs during his senior year of high school.

At VSU, during his sophomore season, Hill played in all 28 games, and he starting in 15. He averaged 8.0 points and 3.4 rebounds a game, scoring 225 points in total. He also had 95 rebounds on the year.

For the upcoming season, Hill’s goals include “staying healthy and playing the whole season.” Last year he encountered a wrist injury against Lee University mid-season on a fast break. Hill played the remainder of the game and the next game, but he had to sit out after the road trip after realizing he had a broken wrist.

A lot of new faces have emerged for the Blazers as they start practice. Hill said the team is one of the most motivated he’s ever been on.

“The best I’ve been a part of in all my years in college,” Hill said. “There’s a lot of energy.”

The team has been working very hard implementing a motion offense and understanding that pressing will be a key for the defense this season.

Besides being on the court Jeremiah gets involved as much as he can within his major, which is Computer Information Systems. He also has a minor in philosophy.

Other than getting his degree, Hill’s ultimate goal is to play basketball overseas after graduation. He said he would also consider going into the Air Force. Both of Hills parents served in the Army, and the military has a big influence on his plans after college.

For now, Hill’s main objective is going the distance with VSU basketball and finishing his time at VSU strong.