Worth the price: Campus Recreation Hosts Its Annual Haunted Trail

Student "scarers" working at the trail pop out randomly along the way. (Photo Credit: Marcus Colón/THE SPECTATOR)

Written by Michaela Leung, Copy Editor & Marcus Colón, Correspondent

Once again, the VSU Campus Recreation Department is hosting its Haunted Trail, located on the campus recreation challenge course behind the student recreation center.

Through tomorrow, students can experience thrills and chills courtesy of recreation-center volunteers, who dress as killer clowns, scarecrows, frightening nuns and assorted other ghosts and goblins. The event runs through Friday, from 8 to 11 p.m. each day.

The event aims to make it seem as though your life is over … that is, until the tour guide tells you it’s OK, the actors will not touch you. You take a deep breath and continue down the trail.

Visitor should be prepared for anything and everything, as volunteers dressed as the creatures from bad dreams attempt to frighten guests more than ever before.

The trail features some students volunteering as “scarers” on the trail.

“It’s dark, but it’s ‘lit,’” said Tahbius Hughes, senior, music education major who was working as a volunteer.

Students really enjoyed the experience.

“The staff went above and beyond using personal knowledge to make the event more real. They called people that they recognized in the crowd by name,” said Jared Scott, senior, psychology major.

“It was amazing, it was terrifying. I don’t want to give any spoilers, but it’s amazing all the way to the very end,” said Chandler Clark, junior, music education major.

The admission is $5 but the price is well worth every penny. The VSU Haunted Trail is not something you want to miss.

 

