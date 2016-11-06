Five cellphone options to replace your defect Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Written by Evelyn Dunn, Staff Writer

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was one of the best looking phones with the coolest features offered when it was introduced in August. The excitement was paramount–until it started exploding into people’s faces. That excitement quickly turned to horror. The phone was recalled swiftly afterwards. Phone carriers are now offering to exchange the Note 7 for a different smartphone, less combustable one. There are tons of options out there. So here are three options to replace that defective Note 7.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge



For the stubborn customers that want to stick to the Samsung Galaxy’s, the S7 Edge is the most similar to the Note 7. The display and screen are bigger and better, and more advanced than earlier models. The only difference is that it doesn’t have a stylus, which maybe a negative to some users. But, the battery won’t take anybody’s ear off either, so that’s plus. It has water resistant coating and the new design helps the phone fit perfectly in a consumers hand.

iPhone

This is an obvious one, the iPhone. It has been popular for years and hopefully many more to come. The new iPhone 7 and 7s are the newest and coolest model that have been introduced this year. It has very prominent features that differ from the older iPhones. For one, it does not have an audio jack, the purpose of it to make it water resistant. Older iPhones work just as well. It just depends on the preference of the user. Either way, iPhones are the way to go for Apple lovers.

LG G4



This smartphone was very popular due to its amazing camera when it came out last year, according to cnet.com. So everyone went nuts trying to get their hands on it. It has multiple picture modes to capture images in different lighting and environments, so that perfect picture is easy to get. According to digitaltrend.com, LG has been working hard to come close to the stuff that Samsung makes. The G4 has a long battery life and other features, like the speaker, work great.

Google LG Nexus 5X



This Google smartphone was released late last year. It is the step up from the Nexus 5 and has similar features to that of the Nexus 6P. This phone has a 5.2 inch LCD display and has pretty good battery life. The internal storage holds less than that of the 6P, but this phone has a great one-handed mobility, according to techradar.com. It has a fingerprint sensor, which should be familiar with other smartphone users.

Sony Xperia XZ



The new Sony smartphone was introduced recently and to good reviews. It is a little smaller than the other previously mentioned smartphones, according to techradar.com. Similar to the Google smartphones, this one docks in at a 5.2 inch screen, this feature was established to try to make it easier for customers to maneuver the phone with only one hand. Sony is known for their high quality cameras, and this phone is no exception.