Students host annual MLK Day March and Candlelight Vigil

Written by Juston Lewis, Staff Writer

The annual MLK March and Candlelight Vigil provided students with the opportunity to reflect on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The event was hosted by the Mu Omicron chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and Valdosta State’s NAACP organization. King had involvement in both organizations, as a brother of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and his father being one of the leaders of the NAACP’s Atlanta chapter.

The event featured students of various ethnicities and backgrounds marching across campus. This year was special because it was allowed to be conducted in the streets, unlike previous years where it was constricted to the sidewalks.

Students held signs that encouraged unity and nonviolence while singing songs as they were escorted by members of the Valdosta Police Department.

The march started at the University Center fountain and concluded at the Student Union steps where a short program took place.

Dr. Adrian Rivers was the keynote speaker of the program. Rivers encouraged students to not only talk about change but take the steps to start the change that they wish to see. He encouraged students to step outside of their leadership positions and listen rather than try to always give direction.

After his speech the students held a candlelight vigil and a moment of silence in honor of Dr. King.

This event allowed students to have more than just a day off from classes. It gave students the opportunity to reflect on the tremendous life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.