Severe storms devastate areas of South Georgia

Written by Alex Dunn, Staff Writer

More than 15 people died from tornadoes that passed through Southeastern states on Saturday and Sunday.

According to ABC News, the tornados swept across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Some formed early Saturday morning, and others came through later on Sunday.

Georgia was under tornado watch late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

Valdosta State University sent out multiple alerts to its students and faculty about the severe weather.

Some students were awakened by concerned friends and family members, anticipating a tornado hitting the VSU area.

“I was woken up by my mom early Sunday telling me a tornado was heading my way,” Macy Miller, a junior, said. “She had me sitting on my hallway floor in the middle of my house; it was terrible because I was the only one awake out of my two other roommates.”

A tornado did not hit the VSU area. However, power lines were down from the strong winds and debris littered the roads and sidewalks.

Other areas were not so lucky. Dougherty County, Cook County and Brooks County had severe weather related deaths over the weekend, according to ABC News.

Rob Simmons, a junior from the Cordele area, experienced a lot of damage and debris on his way back to Valdosta from the weekend.

“The interstate had debris, and you could see trees uprooted and leaning over all down the interstate,” Simmons said.

The Weather Channel confirmed at least 12 tornadoes touched down in Georgia, but at least 29 occurred in the entire Southeast.

Albany and Warner Robins were hit the hardest, with a mile-wide damage path in Albany, according to The Weather Channel.

Georgia upped its state of emergency after the severe weather, according to Fox News. Crews organizing clean up for the damage asked for more aid.

Fox News also reported that Gov. Nathan Deal visited the areas affected by the tornadoes on Wednesday to offer his support and condolences. Deal also expanded his state of emergency declaration to other counties to help make more resources available to help people directly affected by the storm.