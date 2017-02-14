VSU ranked in 2017 most affordable online colleges

Written by Alex Dunn, Staff Writer

Valdosta State University is ranked in the 2017 Most Affordable Online Colleges, offering degrees at a reduced price for their master’s and doctoral programs.

Schools can be ranked on four different degree levels: associates, bachelors, masters and doctoral. VSU was ranked third for its Doctoral degrees and 17th for their Masters.

VSU’s online doctoral degrees cost $4,395 for annual tuition, and offer three programs. The online Master degrees are $5,274 with 25 programs to choose from. Colleges were required to offer 10 fully online degrees, according to a press release by SR Education Group.

“To develop these rankings, we researched accredited schools across the nation offering online degree programs and ranked the top 25 according to annual tuition rates,” said Taitum Ridgway, a representative of SR Education Group, through an email.

According to the press release, the organization ranking the schools was founded in 2004 and promotes tuition transparency in higher education and research into affordability rankings over 68 subjects.

“VSU was ranked so high because they have made an outstanding commitment to making their online programs affordable for everyone,” Ridgway said.

For the remainder of 2017, SR Education Group will continue their coverage of affordable online education. The organization intends to compile updated tuition research into affordability rankings covering over 102 subjects, according to the press release.

For more information, visit OnlineU.org or follow @SREducationGroup on twitter.