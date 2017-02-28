2017 Best Places to Live

Written by Darla Dunning, Asst. Opinions Editor

U.S. News and World Report announced their list of the top 100 best places to live in America for 2017. The ranking of America’s 100 largest metropolitan areas was based on affordability, desirability, job openings and quality of life.

According to Today.com, a survey was given to thousands of people across America to decide which qualities they preferred to have in a hometown. The data from the surveys was collected by the United States Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Labor Statistics for determining the final ranking.

Kim Castro, executive editor of U.S. News, explained how people voted for which metro area they preferred.

“When considering a move, people are concerned about finding a job in their field, earning enough to afford a home, sending their kids to good schools and feeling like a part of their community,” Castro told U.S. News.

Austin, Texas took first place, replacing the previous first place winner, Denver, Colorado, which took spot number two on the list. Austin, Texas was ranked number one this year because the public surveys said the job market and quality of life improved for the city.

Denver, Colorado dropped from first because of its increase in crime rates, according to U.S. News.

“Despite its reputation as a safe area, Denver has seen an uptick in crime – some of which is gang-related,” U.S. News said on its website.

Coming in at number three was San Jose, California. San Jose received a higher percentage of votes in the desirability survey in comparison to last year.

According to Real Estate U.S. News, the desirability survey polls 2,000 random internet users to choose which metro area they would prefer to live in. The metro areas were then ranked according to the total votes they received.

One student looked over the list of the best places to live and said Boston, Massachusetts should have ranked in the top five instead of ranking eighth.

“I think this list is inaccurate, because Boston has a lot of great job opportunities, and I feel that the quality of life is great too,” Sidney Carrol, a freshman history major, said. “It should have ranked in the top five instead of coming in at number eight.” The full list of the 100 best places to live can be viewed at http://realestate.usnews.com.