IWD brings attention to women’s issues

Written by Julie Jernigan, Asst. Copy Editor

In honor of International Women’s Day, millions of women around of the world sacrificed a day’s pay to rally together and protest President Donald Trump and gender inequality, such as the wage gap, on Wednesday.

Dubbed “A Day Without a Woman,” the strike’s purpose was to highlight how women keep businesses and households together.

Cassidy Findlay, a spokeswoman for the movement, said the protest was inspired by the recent rally titled, “A Day Without an Immigrant,” which happened last month, according to Fox News. The rallies were held in cities in the U.S., such as Washington, Los Angeles and New York City.

“We provide all this value and keep the system going and receive unequal benefits from it,” Findlay told Fox. “Throughout history, the strikes that have the biggest impact are the ones when people who are already the target of oppression participate. It’s when women of all backgrounds strike and stand together that we’re really going to see the impact.”

Forty-seven percent of women work in professions such as pharmacists, registered nurses and accountants, Fox News also reported.

President Trump, however, did tweet a message of support, which some women considered hollow, according to The Huffington Post.

“I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy,” Trump stated on his twitter page. “On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.”

Supporters deemed Trump’s post a lie by referencing the hot mic comments from the 2005 conversation with former “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush and the picture of Trump signing the anti-abortion executive order surrounded by white men, The Huffington Post reported.

Women, such as Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour and Carmen Perez, were arrested for disrupting traffic while protesting near Trump Hotel, Time reported. The women sang, “We Shall Overcome,” while in custody.

“The fact that we’re able to inspire so many other women out here in the world is truly an honor,” Perez told Time after being released.

Celebrities, such as Adele, Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys, posted inspirational messages on their social media accounts in support of IWD.

The IWD website wants everyone to #BeBoldForChange.