Saturday morning cool-down

Written by Cynthia Papailler, Staff Writer

On April 8, Campus Rec held its first Official Frontline Yoga event on the front lawn.

Students gathered in a semi-circle under the 9 a.m. sun to start their day off on a positive note. Adrian Marsh and two other assistants—who demonstrated alternative positions for both advance and beginner yoga enthusiasts—led the session.

“Official Frontline Yoga is something we came up with as a team,” Sarah Whiddon, a junior physiology major, said. “Every month we try to hold an event, and we decided that we should use the front lawn now that it’s getting warmer.”

Near the Campus Rec table, students were asked to sign-up and document their attendance.

Light refreshments were offered to each participant after the session: water bottles, oranges and apples.

Delase Adzadi, a freshman, described the morning salutations as a “Tumblr-esque” experience, attributing it to the sun and beautiful surroundings of the front lawn.

Tiana Larmond, a freshman dance major, explained why she came out to the event.

“I’m a dancer, so I’m working on my flexibility,” Larmond said. “So, I’m trying to do more yoga.”