VSU recognizes Student Employment Week

Written by Darla Dunning, Asst. Opinions Editor

VSU celebrated National Student Employment Week from April 10-14, recognizing the 1,200 students who work on campus.

Human Resources and Student Employment hosted events that taught students about job employment and how to prepare for jobs in their future career fields.

Nancy Deida-Carballo, human resources specialist, was in charge of the events and shared why this week was beneficial for current and prospective student employees.

“The purpose is to broaden your knowledge and horizons about preparations for resume writing, proper dress attire and potential mock interviews,” Deida-Carballo said.

One of the events was a movie night where students watched “Undercover Boss” and learned about employment. Another event involved team building activities such as mock interviews, resume reviews and a fashion show demonstrating business attire

One student employee shared why she appreciated Student Employee Week.

“I think a lot of students here don’t realize how great it is to work on campus,” Jessica Cid, student employee for human resources, said. “You meet a lot of people, and it teaches you a lot of responsibilities and time management.”

In addition to these events, VSU held a Student Employee of the Year Luncheon. Kristopher Dawson, student employee, was recognized as the Student Employee of the Year out of 19 student employee nominees.

Also, VSU gave an award to the supervisor of the year. Chelsea Holcombe, health educator, was the award recipient.

Another VSU student employee shared why she felt this week was important.

“I think a lot of students are discouraged to apply for on campus jobs simply because it is competitive and because we make minimum wage,” Nia Lewis, student employee, said. “Student Employee Week is a way to show that you are appreciated, and everything that we do is going somewhere. We really do a lot of work.”