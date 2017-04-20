Erin’s Food Corner: Stew

Written by Erin Turner, Staff Writer

Though it’s starting to get hot again in Valdosta, stew is a year round dish. The tender steak, beans, and hearty potatoes are amazing the first time you try it and again for leftovers. This recipe started out as chili, but potatoes make any dish better, so of course, I added it. This is a build-your-own dish. Add any other ingredients you would like to make it even tastier!

Ingredients:

stewed steak

1 can tomato sauce

diced potatoes

kidney beans

chopped garlic

diced onions

diced tomatoes

salt

pepper

cayenne pepper

*rice

*jalapenos

Steps:

1. Season meat well with salt & pepper before transferring steak into Dutch oven/deep pot.

2. While meat is heating, add chopped garlic, diced onions, jalapenos, and any other ingredient you would like to add at this time.

3. Then comes the can of tomato sauce, kidney bean, diced potatoes, diced tomatoes. Add cayenne pepper as well.

4. Reduce heat and let simmer for 30 minutes or until potatoes are ideal texture.

*Optional: Pour stew over rice and top with jalapenos for extra heat!