Businesses prepare for Hurricane Irma

Retail outlets and businesses across Valdosta prepared for Hurricane Irma by boarding up and closing their doors.

A Hurricane Warning has gone into effect for Lowndes County, Georgia as of 5:36 p.m. on Sept. 9.

According to the National Weather Service, Valdosta will feel effects from the outer bands of Hurricane Irma on Sunday, Sept. 10. People should expect rain at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning and winds to be around 15 mph throughout the day. Wind and rain will be constant throughout Sunday as Hurricane Irma travels closer to the Georgia-Florida border.

 

Photos by Darla Dunning, Content Editor. 

For more Hurricane Irma updates, look here.

