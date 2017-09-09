Businesses prepare for Hurricane Irma

Retail outlets and businesses across Valdosta prepared for Hurricane Irma by boarding up and closing their doors.

A Hurricane Warning has gone into effect for Lowndes County, Georgia as of 5:36 p.m. on Sept. 9.

According to the National Weather Service, Valdosta will feel effects from the outer bands of Hurricane Irma on Sunday, Sept. 10. People should expect rain at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning and winds to be around 15 mph throughout the day. Wind and rain will be constant throughout Sunday as Hurricane Irma travels closer to the Georgia-Florida border.

Outback Outback is still open for business, and has boarded up its windows. Bealls Outlet Bealls Outlet has closed for its employees to prepare for Hurricane Irma. Winn Dixie Winn Dixie has boarded its windows, and will be closing at 10 p.m. on Sept. 9. Rite Aid Rite Aid is still open, but has boarded up its windows. Boot Barn Boot Barn is still open, but has boarded up its windows to prepare for Hurricane Irma. Art and Soul Art and Soul in downtown Valdosta has boarded its windows to prepare for the hurricane. Birdie's Market Birdie's Market has boarded up its windows in preparation for Hurricane Irma. Outback Outback has boarded up its windows in preparation for Hurricane Irma. It is still open for business. Pier 1 Imports Pier 1 Imports began to board up its windows in preparation of Hurricane Irma.

Photos by Darla Dunning, Content Editor.

