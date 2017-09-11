Lowndes area suffers damage after Irma

Lowndes County and a majority of South Georgia experienced massive damage from tropical storm Irma early Monday morning.

Power crews are working to fix downed power lines and restore power to the cities. This could take several days due to the amount of damage by fallen trees in cities such as Valdosta. Some power crews are being told they are not allowed to work on lines if wind gusts exceed 30 mph.

Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel curfew for all of Lowndes County at 9 a.m. this morning. Originally the curfew was set to last into tomorrow, but the curfew was lifted at 3:30 p.m. today.

Wind and rain are expected throughout the remainder of today, so authorities still suggest that people stay off the roads until conditions are clear. Crews are working to restore power and clear off roads that are blocked by debris and trees.

The Spectator will continue to issue updates on the situation on our website as well as on social media. Photos from around the Lowndes County area and surrounding counties will be added to the slideshow below as they become available.

If you have photos of damage in your area please send them to srwillard@valdosta.edu with your name and the city that they were taken. Please do not put your life in danger just to capture photos of the damage.

Stay safe Blazers.

Ray City, Georgia Photo by Seth Willard Nashville, Georgia Photo by Seth Willard Valdosta State University, Georgia Photo by Bryce Ethridge Nashville, Georgia Photo by Seth Willard Valdosta State University, Georgia Photo by Bryce Ethridge Nashville, Georgia Photo by Seth Willard Ray City, Georgia Photo by Seth Willard Ray City, Georgia Photo by Seth Willard Valdosta, Georgia Photo by Aash Mehta

Story by Seth Willard. Photos by Seth Willard, Bryce Ethridge and Aash Mehta.

For more news stories, look here