Our point of view: Movies to get in the holiday spirit

It’s that jolly time of the year again. ‘Tis the season to wear ugly Christmas sweaters, drink eggnog, and ball on a budget when buying your loved ones’ gifts.

What about holiday films though, the ones that you grew up with and can’t wait to watch every year no matter how big you get? I think that people tend to forget that part of the holidays. Here are some of my favorite Holiday movies.

Home Alone

A boy named Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) gets accidentally left behind when his family leaves on a vacation to France for the holiday season. Well, while he’s home alone (get it), two burglars try to rob the McAllister house. Kevin learns how to fend for himself in order to protect his house. I think that every ‘90s kid has grown up watching this movie. It’s a family Christmas movie that makes the viewer feel warm-hearted and excited for the holidays.

Jingle All the Way

Personally, this movie is one of my absolute FAVORITE Christmas movies. Howard Langston (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is a dad who wants to make his child happy for Christmas. His kid wants a Turbo-Man action figure, but there’s one problem. Howard waited until Christmas Eve and can’t find one anywhere. If that wasn’t too much of a battle, he also has to compete against the whole city and Myron Larabee (Sinbad) to get the action figure. Myron is also desperately looking for this action figure for his son. This movie is hilarious, and could become a new family favorite.

Christmas with the Kranks

When their daughter is away, the Kranks try to skip Christmas. Luther Krank (Tim Allen) proposes that he and Nora Krank (Jamie Lee Curtis) take a cruise and not celebrate the holidays at all. While hatching this plan, the Kranks burn holiday bridges with their neighbors and the community. At the last minute their daughter decides to come back home, and the couple calls for help from their community in order to help them prepare for their daughter. Helping the Kranks get a Christmas tree, food, lights, etc. in order to make her daughter think that nothing changed.

Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

The Grinch is a green menace that hates Christmas. Every Who in Whoville avoids the Grinch because of his negative spirit, although he is only misunderstood. One small Who by the name of Cindy Lou finds the Grinch and tries to get him to interact with the townspeople so that she would have a good reason to get involved with his situation. Cindy Lou also gets the townspeople to change their perspective of the Grinch. By the end of the movie the Grinch’s heart grows three-fold, and he starts to accept the fact that he loves Christmas.

The Santa Clause

Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) accidentally startles Santa Clause off of his roof on Christmas Eve. After he kills Santa Clause, Scott puts on Santa’s costume and gets in his sleigh to finish the job. Well, Scott doesn’t know that by doing those things, he’s obtained and agreed to the responsibilities of Santa’s job. Scott even gains weight and grows white hair. This movie is a family comedy that will make viewers crack up.

Those are some of my favorite Holiday themed movies. What are some of yours?

Written by Jacorey Moon, Assistant Entertainment Editor.

For more entertainment stories, look here.