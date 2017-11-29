Weekly crime report 11/13 – 11/20: Theft continues to impair VSU

November 13, 2017
At 2:44 p.m., UPD took a report from a VSU student on theft of lost or mislaid property at the VSU Recreation Center. Merchandise was valued at $20.
November 14, 2017
At 9:53 a.m., UPD took a report concerning damage to VSU property at the south intramural field where a ticket window was broken.
At 3:45 p.m., UPD took a report of simple battery at Lowndes Hall involving an unescorted non-VSU student and a current VSU student. The issue was also reported to housing.
November 15, 2017
At 6:16 p.m., a VSU student reported a loss/theft of an iPhone on the shuttle bus going to the Athletic Fieldhouse. Merchandise was valued up to $600.
November 17, 2017
At 7:00 p.m., UPD took a report of stolen property. A VSU student reported a speaker stolen from a room back in September at Brown Hall during a fire drill. The speaker was valued around $85.
November 18, 2017
At 5:06 p.m., a VSU student reported a theft by taking of a hood from his vehicle which was parked in Sustella Parking Deck. The vehicle is a 2008 black Fortwo Smart car. The hood was valued at $200.
November 20, 2017
At 10:49 a.m., UPD took a report of financial transaction card theft. A VSU student reported that fraudulent activity was taking place on their VSU 1card. Twenty dollars was used on the card.
At 5:06 p.m., UPD responded to call about an unknown offender damaging a 2004 orange Honda Element LX in Brookstone apartments. The case is still open for investigation.
November 27,2017
At 1:00 p.m., UPD responded to a call reporting that a female VSU student’s boyfriend struck her. The case is still open for investigation.
November 28,2017
At 7:46 p.m., UPD responded to a call at the student recreation center about an offender taking a VSU-owned Ipad and refusing to return it which lead to an arrest.
This crime report is subject to updates. This report was updated at 7:07 p.m.
Written by Tylaise Christopher, Staff Writer. Photo by Bryce Ethridge, News Editor.
