Simple ways to save your money

For most, saving money is a crucial but stressful way of life. It requires a great amount of restraint that can sometimes be difficult to keep up with at times. Every last penny counts when trying to save up for those important events. Moving out of your parents’ house, paying your own bills and finding a new place to live are all events that require saved up money.

Believe it or not, there are easy ways to save your money. You just need to apply limits and have discipline when it comes to buying the essentials. Here are a few ways to make saving money seem less stressful.

Write down everything you spend in a week

It may seem tedious, but keeping track of what you spend each week has many benefits. For one thing, you have a physical copy of a list of how much money you spent that week. As well as how much you have left for the next. For another, it can highlight the things that are not essential that you’re buying. According to BetterMoneyHabits.com, this can be one of the best and most efficient ways of documenting your savings.

Only bring a portion of your money with you

Whether it’s going shopping with friends or a night out on the town, only bring money you can afford to spend. Leaving the bulk of your cash, even your credit and debit cards, can prevent overspending. According to BetterMoneyHabits.com, making a budget for yourself will benefit you in the long-run. Even if it is a budget for a small event, it can go a long way.

Clip those coupons

Sure, it might seem like something only moms will do, but coupons can save a lot more money than you think. Jessica Fisher from Kitchn.com warns that clipping every coupon you see can actually have a negative effect. She suggests clipping coupons for products you would actually need or buy on a regular basis. She also advises to try and combine your coupons with items that are already on sale, so there are more savings.

Do the math

If you are preparing to move out of your parents’ house and into a place of your own, being financially prepared is crucial. Most places require a down payment and first month’s rent, so saving up is important. According to AmericaSaves.org, calculating how much you make each month and subtracting the amount you need to spend on bills can help determine how much you will have saved in the coming months. This is a simple equation that can help you calculate when you’ll have enough for a budget, like moving out of your parents’ house.

Create a savings account

This is something that can be done at your bank. It can be set up so that your direct deposits from your job are portioned and part of it is put into your saving account. According to NerdWallet.com, this can take the stress and responsibility out of saving because your bank’s app does it for you. Yes, it is something that will seem to make your pay checks smaller, but having money put away for emergencies is beneficial in the long run.

There are many different ways to save money. Different methods work for different people, but the goal to save doesn’t change. Whichever money saving hack works for you, remember that it is a crucial responsibility that can make or break long term plans.

Story and photo by Alex Dunn, Campus Life Editor.

