Crime Report 1/14 – 1/22: Bike theft wave sweeps campus

January 14, 2018

At 7:15 p.m., UPD took a report Hopper Hall in regard to a stolen bicycle. The bicycle was values at $110.

At 7:45 p.m., UPD took a report of a stolen bicycle between Georgia and Reade hall. The bicycle was valued at $300.

January 15, 2018

At 2:45 p.m., UPD took a report to criminal damage to a vehicle at the Centennial West parking lot. The vehicle had been keyed along each side and an image carved into the back side. A new paint job in the area would be approximately $2,000.

January 17, 2018

At 6:49 p.m., UPD took a report from a VSU student on theft of a bicycle that occurred at Langdale Hall over winter break. The bicycle was valued at approximately $400.

January 18, 2018

At 6:12 p.m., UPD took a report of the theft of a bicycle at Langdale Hall. The value of the bicycle was $138.03.

At 6:12 p.m., UPD took a report of the theft of a bicycle at Langdale Hall. The bicycle was valued at approximately $80.

January 19, 2018

At 5:19 p.m., UPD dispatched to Chick Fil A inside the Student Union to an irate employee that had been caught stealing merchandise, valued at $21.28. Management declined to press charges.

January 22, 2018

At 1:15 p.m., UPD took report at The Athletic Fieldhouse of theft of VSU student’s One Card. The card was stolen at Jennett hall auditorium.

At 3:03 p.m., UPD took a report of theft of a VSU student’s bicycle at the Education Center. The value of the bicycle was $86.

Written by Alex Dunn, Campus Life Editor. Photo by Bryce Ethridge, News Editor.

