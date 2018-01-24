Tennessee residents receive in-state tuition for VSU

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has approved Valdosta State and nine other institutions to extend in-state tuition to eligible residents of Tennessee starting this spring semester.

Starting the academic year of 2015, VSU offered the Border States Waiver for all residents of Alabama, Florida and South Carolina.

“We are very excited about this announcement,” Ryan Hogan, director of admissions, said. “I believe students in Tennessee will be interested in the many benefits a degree from VSU has to offer them.”

Out of the 11,375 traditional students enrolled at VSU in Fall 2016, 1,919 came from out-of-state. VSU suspects there will be a slight increase in the number of students from Tennessee, but have made no direct projections at the time.

VSU’s in-state tuition as of Fall 2017 for a full-time student cost $2,665. Out-of-state was a whopping $9,406. That’s not including housing or any miscellaneous fees.

“I think this a great idea,” Melissa Gant, a sophomore biology major, said. “It will help people save money, and VSU should see big results in the enrollment numbers.”

VSU plans to take full advantage of this adjustment and will attend several of college fairs in the Chattanooga and Nashville areas.

The policy for the in-state tuition waiver can be found at: http://www.usg.edu/policymanual/section4/C329/

Written by Hunter Terrell, Social Media Editor.

