Crime Report 1/29 – 2/4: Theft wave continues to go unanswered

Jan. 29, 2018

At 2:54 p.m., UPD responded to a staff member who reported a missing computer monitor from an office in the University Center.

Jan. 30, 2018

At 2 p.m., UPD responded to a student who reported a theft of a bicycle from Hopper courtyard.

At 3:35 p.m., UPD responded to a student who reported a theft of an unattended MacBook in a study cubicle in Odum Library.

Jan. 31, 2018

At 7:22 a.m., UPD responded to a staff member who reported damage to a projector in a room at the University Center in a possible attempted theft.

At 10:00 a.m., UPD responded to a student who reported the theft of his electronic tablet from a room in the University Center.

At 10:00 a.m., UPD responded to a student who reported the theft of her birth control pills.

Feb. 1, 2018

At 9:00 a.m., UPD responded to a student who reported the theft of a bicycle from a rack outside of Brown Hall.

At 12:16 p.m., UPD responded to student who reported the theft of bicycle from Hopper Hall’s courtyard.

Feb. 2, 2018

At 7:06 p.m., UPD responded to a student who reported a microwave and refrigerator stolen from a room in Patterson Hall.

Feb. 4, 2018

At 3:03 p.m., UPD responded to a report of interference on government property with blue and gold spray paint on the top level of Oak Street parking deck.

At 3:10 p.m., a student was arrested for driving on a suspended license and failure to appear to court. The student was pulled over because he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, and when he was looked up in the system, the student had two active arrest warrants.

At 3:42 p.m., UPD responded to a student reporting her bicycle stolen from Georgia Hall. Suspect is identified as a black male with blue jeans, white shoes and a black and gray hoodie. Suspect was seen discarding bicycle locks.

