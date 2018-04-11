Home / News / Crime Report 4/2-4/9: UPD arrests non-VSU student for marijuana
UPD assists a Valdosta resident who veered off Oak St. during the rain.

April 4, 2018

At 9:57p.m., UPD made a traffic stop due to a broken tail light. According to the police report, UPD detected the smell of weed while approaching the car. The driver allowed UPD to search the vehicle but found no illegal contraband. Afterwards, UPD searched the passenger’s bag where they found a gram of marijuana. UPD arrested the passenger who turned out not to be a VSU student.

Written by Tylaise Christopher, Staff Writer. Photo by Bryce Ethridge, News Editor.

